Television | Spoilers

Dolly shares her own wedding dress with Elahi as a symbol of her excitement. However, things take a dramatic turn when Maheep puts Dolly's life in danger. This harrowing experience pushes Jahaan to reluctantly agree to the wedding in in Colors show Junooniyatt.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Maheep and Jordan have their own plan to reveal the truth to Dolly. Maheep and Jordan (Gautam Vig) call the media at the party so that the truth of Jordan and Elahi’s marriage can be exposed. During the party, the media people requested Jordan and Elahi to dance together. They agree to do so but during the dance performance, Jordan makes Elahi feel uncomfortable. Furious Elahi (Neha Rana) soon slaps Jordan in front of the guests.

Elahi (Neha Rana) witnesses Jordan’s evil behaviour and speaks up. She mentions that she is silent that doesn’t mean that she would bear his brunt. However, Jordan talks cheaply to Elahi. Soon, Maheep raises her voice and mentions that Jordan was wrong today and his act was uncalled for. Jordan is shocked to see his mother against him because of Elahi.

In the coming episode, Dolly, eager to witness Elahi and Jahaan’s marriage, decides to share her own wedding dress with Elahi as a symbol of her excitement. However, things take a dramatic turn when Maheep, with questionable intentions, puts Dolly’s life in danger. This harrowing experience pushes Jahaan to reluctantly agree to the wedding, leaving Elahi understandably upset and angered by the circumstances.

Will Elahi agree with the decision to marry Jahaan?