Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi decide to marry in three days

Jahaan and Elahi feel overwhelmed by the challenge of organizing their wedding within such a short timeframe, but they decide to face everything together in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 10:26:35
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Jahaan and Elahi dance joyfully when they receive Amar’s approval. Amar expresses his desire to speak with Jahaan’s parents. The couple is filled with happiness and hope for their future.

In the coming episode, Amar and his family, through a video call with Dolly and Baljeet, discuss the engagement ceremony and give their approval. As a surprise, Husna and Dharmendra arrive as representatives of the groom’s side, arranged by Dolly and Baljeet. The engagement celebrations take place joyfully. However, tension arises when the pandit reveals a complication in Jahaan and Elahi’s horoscopes, stating that they must marry within three days or wait for the next five years. Everyone becomes anxious about this revelation.

Amar asks Jahaan and Elahi to make a decision. Unbeknownst to them, the planted pandit was arranged by Maheep. Jordan, who stands outside Elahi’s house, overhears the three-day deadline and becomes furious at Maheep. Later, Daadi talks to Maheep, who assures her not to worry and promises that Jordan and Elahi’s wedding will happen within three days. Jahaan and Elahi feel overwhelmed by the challenge of organizing everything quickly, but they decide to face everything together.

What is Maheep’s big game plan to separate Elahi and Jahaan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

