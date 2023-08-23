Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to touch Jordan's feet for his mother’s sake

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, with Dolly’s condition deteriorating, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) appeals to Elahi (Neha Rana) and Amar to help by pretending to be his wife for Dolly’s sake. However, Elahi and Amar decline the request. In the Mehta household, Jordan insists that Elahi must come as his wife, not Jahaan’s. Amidst the chaos, Dolly goes missing and reaches Elahi’s house.

Elahi lies to Dolly to prevent worsening her health, claiming she’s there due to her grandmother’s illness. Jahaan arrives to take Dolly home. Dolly’s health takes a turn for the worse, and she faints. Jahaan and the family rush her to the hospital. The next morning, Dolly eagerly prepares for Elahi’s return. Jordan, however, dramatically insists that Elahi won’t come back. To everyone’s surprise, Elahi’s voice singing chaupai fills the air.

In the coming episode, Jordan threatens Elahi about revealing the truth of Elahi’s marriage to Dolly. Tension rise as Elahi worries about the consequences. Jordan arrives with his and Elahi’s wedding album, intending to show it to Dolly. Jahaan and Elahi plead with Jordan not to reveal the truth to Dolly, and Jordan agrees under the condition that Jahaan must touch his feet in front of everyone. A family gathering is organized, and Elahi tries to create a diversion by claiming there’s a rat in the house, but Jordan remains determined. Jahaan decides to touch Jordan’s feet to protect the secret.

Will Jordan stay true to his promise?