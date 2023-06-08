ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day

Jahaan tries to defend his innocence, but Maheep manipulates the situation, leaving him isolated. Elahi supports Jahaan, but Amardeep throws Jahaan out of the house in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jun,2023 11:24:27
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Jahaan makes a secret plan to meet Elahi before the wedding. Jahaan manages to sneak into the house and visits Elahi’s room, where they share beautiful moments and exchange heartfelt gifts. Bua and Husna try to call Elahi for the ceremony, but they find the room locked.

As everyone gathers for Elahi’s chooda ceremony, Jahaan hides and observes from a distance. Elahi, dressed as a bride, imagines her mother placing the dupatta on her head, bringing joy and sadness. Meanwhile, Maheep prepares for her final move and heads to the wedding. Watching the ceremonies from jail, Jordan fakes a panic attack to leave. Just as Jahaan is about to take Elahi to the mandap, Maheep suddenly slaps him, revealing that Jahaan framed Jordan in a false drug possession case for revenge against his parents and the Mehta family.

In the coming episode, Jahaan tries to defend his innocence, but Maheep manipulates the situation, leaving him isolated. Elahi supports Jahaan, but Amardeep, unwilling to proceed with the marriage, throws Jahaan out of the house. Elahi pleads with Amar to allow her to meet Jahaan. After their meeting, Elahi urges Jahaan to prove his innocence and regain their freedom to be together. Elahi returns to Amar and assures him that Jahaan will provide evidence to clear his name. Just as Jahaan waits outside, he receives a devastating call about his parents’ accident in Canada, leaving him in shock.

Will Jahaan find out about the family he was looking for?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep in jail
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep in jail
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Meet spoiler: Sarkar suffers paralysis attack
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Divyanka Tripathi hails cool avocado smoothie this summer
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Sumedh Mudgalkar relishes his summer special comfort meal
Zain Imam talks about ‘Toilet time luxury’, what’s happening?
Zain Imam talks about ‘Toilet time luxury’, what’s happening?
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
In Pic: Paras Kalnawat, Munawar Faruqui, Be YouNick and others get candid at nightclub
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Here’s what keeps Jasmin Bhasin stressed out all day
Read Latest News