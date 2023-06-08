Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan gets thrown out of the house on his wedding day

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Jahaan makes a secret plan to meet Elahi before the wedding. Jahaan manages to sneak into the house and visits Elahi’s room, where they share beautiful moments and exchange heartfelt gifts. Bua and Husna try to call Elahi for the ceremony, but they find the room locked.

As everyone gathers for Elahi’s chooda ceremony, Jahaan hides and observes from a distance. Elahi, dressed as a bride, imagines her mother placing the dupatta on her head, bringing joy and sadness. Meanwhile, Maheep prepares for her final move and heads to the wedding. Watching the ceremonies from jail, Jordan fakes a panic attack to leave. Just as Jahaan is about to take Elahi to the mandap, Maheep suddenly slaps him, revealing that Jahaan framed Jordan in a false drug possession case for revenge against his parents and the Mehta family.

In the coming episode, Jahaan tries to defend his innocence, but Maheep manipulates the situation, leaving him isolated. Elahi supports Jahaan, but Amardeep, unwilling to proceed with the marriage, throws Jahaan out of the house. Elahi pleads with Amar to allow her to meet Jahaan. After their meeting, Elahi urges Jahaan to prove his innocence and regain their freedom to be together. Elahi returns to Amar and assures him that Jahaan will provide evidence to clear his name. Just as Jahaan waits outside, he receives a devastating call about his parents’ accident in Canada, leaving him in shock.

Will Jahaan find out about the family he was looking for?

