Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan leaves for Canada, Elahi shattered

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Maheep prepares for her final move and heads to the wedding. Watching the ceremonies from jail, Jordan fakes a panic attack to leave. Just as Jahaan is about to take Elahi to the mandap, Maheep suddenly slaps him, revealing that Jahaan framed Jordan in a false drug possession case for revenge against his parents and the Mehta family.

Jahaan tries to defend his innocence, but Maheep manipulates the situation, leaving him isolated. Elahi supports Jahaan, but Amardeep, unwilling to proceed with the marriage, throws Jahaan out of the house. Elahi pleads with Amar to allow her to meet Jahaan. After their meeting, Elahi urges Jahaan to prove his innocence and regain their freedom to be together. Elahi returns to Amar and assures him that Jahaan will provide evidence to clear his name. Just as Jahaan waits outside, he receives a devastating call about his parents’ accident in Canada, leaving him in shock.

In the coming episode, Jahaan, in a rush to leave for Canada, forgets his phone at home and cannot inform Elahi. When Elahi returns to meet him and tell her father’s approval to Jahaan, she discovers Jahaan’s absence. Lost and helpless amidst the heavy rain, Elahi searches for Jahaan in her wedding attire. She nearly meets with an accident, but Jordan arrives just in time to rescue her. Elahi blames Jordan for orchestrating everything, but Jordan shows her footage of Jahaan at the airport, ready to leave India.

What has life planned for Elahi and Jahaan?

