ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation

Jahaan witnesses Jordan humiliating Elahi and steps in to protect her, slapping Jordan. This leaves Elahi in a difficult position in the Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 11:24:26
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation 843062

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, a heated fight erupts between Jordan and Jahaan, and Maheep intervenes to calm the situation. Despite Maheep’s attempts, Jordan engages in a physical altercation with Jahaan. Dada ji stops the fight and asks them to reconcile with a hug.

Elahi starts singing at the sangeet venue. Unbeknownst to her, Jordan’s friend spots her in the wedding and informs Jordan, who is drinking at a bar. Jahaan, coincidentally at the same venue, walks past the hall where Elahi is singing. Jordan (Gautam Vig) reaches the venue and goes on stage and showers money on Elahi.

In the coming episode, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) witnesses Jordan humiliating Elahi (Neha Rana) and steps in to protect her, slapping Jordan. This leaves Elahi in a difficult position. Jahaan takes Jordan away from the event, leaving Seerat puzzled about his actions. Elahi notices Seerat’s presence with Jahaan and wonders about their connection. Later, Jordan arrives with a bulldozer to demolish Elahi’s house, but she manages to pay him the remaining money and saves her home. A peaceful ceremony is held at the Mehta house where everyone gathers, and Elahi arrives concerned about Dadaji’s medication. In a miraculous turn of events, Dolly emerges from her coma due to Elahi’s touch.

How will the family react to this good news?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider 842915
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to be a part of the Indian territorial army: Farman Haider
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation 842955
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer kisses Neerja on their romantic date 842852
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer kisses Neerja on their romantic date
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha 842833
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi throws a challenge at Pratiksha
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi's wellbeing 842477
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Randhawa family organizes Puja for Ravi’s wellbeing
Latest Stories
16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill 843060
16th November declared as Rescue Day to honor the act of bravery of the Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill
What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains 843057
What Freedom Means To Me, Bollywood Explains
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja 843056
Exclusive: Jaswinder Gardner joins Ashmit Patel in WatchO’s State Vs. Ahuja
I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society: Vivvan Purrohit 843053
I would love to have the superpower that could help achieve peace and prosperity in society: Vivvan Purrohit
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends 843048
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends
Mouni Roy Looks Picture Perfect As She Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff 843009
Mouni Roy Looks Picture Perfect As She Flaunts Curvaceous Midriff
Read Latest News