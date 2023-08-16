Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan slaps Jordan to protect Elahi from humiliation

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has been successful in attracting the audience’s attention by serving interesting drama. As per the plot, a heated fight erupts between Jordan and Jahaan, and Maheep intervenes to calm the situation. Despite Maheep’s attempts, Jordan engages in a physical altercation with Jahaan. Dada ji stops the fight and asks them to reconcile with a hug.

Elahi starts singing at the sangeet venue. Unbeknownst to her, Jordan’s friend spots her in the wedding and informs Jordan, who is drinking at a bar. Jahaan, coincidentally at the same venue, walks past the hall where Elahi is singing. Jordan (Gautam Vig) reaches the venue and goes on stage and showers money on Elahi.

In the coming episode, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) witnesses Jordan humiliating Elahi (Neha Rana) and steps in to protect her, slapping Jordan. This leaves Elahi in a difficult position. Jahaan takes Jordan away from the event, leaving Seerat puzzled about his actions. Elahi notices Seerat’s presence with Jahaan and wonders about their connection. Later, Jordan arrives with a bulldozer to demolish Elahi’s house, but she manages to pay him the remaining money and saves her home. A peaceful ceremony is held at the Mehta house where everyone gathers, and Elahi arrives concerned about Dadaji’s medication. In a miraculous turn of events, Dolly emerges from her coma due to Elahi’s touch.

How will the family react to this good news?