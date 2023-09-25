Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi

Terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 Sep,2023 16:30:05
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan takes the bullet to save Elahi 855298

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

Elahi tries to help the people and find a way to escape. However, one of the terrorists’ slaps Elahi for acting smart. Meanwhile, Jahaan decides to make a smart move. He opens the cylinder nob and lights the entire godown on fire. He decides to divert the attention of the terrorist with the blast and enter inside smartly to rescue Elahi and others.

In tonight’s episode, Elahi and Jahaan’s smart act helps the police to nab the terrorists. One of the terrorists manages to set himself free and comes in front of Jahaan and Elahi. Frustrated by Elahi’s action, the terrorist shoots at Elahi. However, Jahaan comes in front of Elahi and takes the bullet to protect Elahi. Jahaan falls unconscious and Elahi gets shocked.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

