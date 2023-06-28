Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan attempts to dissuade Elahi from signing music label contract papers

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Jahaan drowns his sorrows in alcohol, unable to cope with the loss of his beloved Elahi. In a state of intoxication, he is startled to witness Elahi’s presence before him. Jahaan’s emotions lead him to express his feelings through a Shayari.

Jordan and Elahi set off for the GIV final round, and Maheep’s concern for Jordan’s victory is evident as she focuses all her attention on Elahi. As they head to the finale, Jordan tells Elahi that they need to be in sync, which triggers a flash of Jahaan in Elahi’s mind, where they used to harmonize effortlessly during their riyaaz. Meanwhile, Jahaan awakens abruptly from a disturbing dream, longing for Elahi. Intrigued, Jahaan descends to witness Elahi and Jordan’s performance. Although Jahaan’s father attempts to turn off the TV, Jahaan insists on watching Elahi perform and win.

In the coming episode, Baljeet gifts Jahaan an electric guitar, and he sings a song for Dolly, hoping to awaken her from the coma. Seerat, captivated by Jahaan’s singing in front of Dolly, seeks to capture his talent by recording his performances. Meanwhile, Elahi visits the gurudwara to offer her gratitude and serve as a gesture of thankfulness for her victory. On the other hand, Jordan attempts to manipulate Elahi regarding the contract papers, expressing his reluctance to proceed without her if the music label chooses him. He aims to dissuade her from signing the papers.

