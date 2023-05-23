Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness

Jordan witnesses Jahaan and Elahi together and confronts Elahi, indirectly expressing his own love for her. Consumed by anger, Jordan loses control. Soon, Elahi slaps him in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As per the plot, Jahaan is unexpectedly guided to sit on the wheel, where he sees Elahi and initially believes she is a figment of his imagination. Mistakenly confessing his feelings to her, Jahaan pours his heart out. Elahi listens attentively and informs Jahaan about the duet round in the GIV finals, asking him to be her partner. Jahaan agrees but emphasizes that her apology is what truly matters to him.

Eventually, Jahaan realizes that Elahi is not a mere figment of his imagination as she holds onto him for balance. Overwhelmed with love, Jahaan pleads for Elahi’s forgiveness and confesses his feelings by climbing onto the wheel. On the other hand, Jordan, consumed by sadness due to Elahi’s revelations, indulges in reckless driving. However, Maheep reaches Jordan, and he expresses his desire to possess Elahi and marry her within 10 days. Maheep promised Jordan to facilitate his marriage to Elahi within 10 days.

In the coming episode, Elahi eagerly waits for Jahaan at the bus stop. When a bus arrives, the driver urges her to board. Elahi hesitates but eventually boards, only to find an empty bus. She starts to get off, but the conductor holds her, revealing himself to be Jahaan. Jahaan surprises Elahi with a flash mob performance. Meanwhile, Jordan overhears some students discussing Jahaan’s love for Elahi, which infuriates him. He witnesses Jahaan and Elahi together and confronts Elahi, indirectly expressing his love for her. Consumed by anger, Jordan loses control. Soon, Elahi slaps him. Jahaan witnesses the drama and confronts Jordan, but Elahi stops him. Jordan vows to win Elahi’s heart.

Will Jahaan manage to protect Elahi?

