Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan saves Elahi’s father from a deadly accident

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As per the plot, Elahi eagerly waits for Jahaan at the bus stop. When a bus arrives, the driver urges her to board. Elahi hesitates but eventually boards, only to find an empty bus. She starts to get off, but the conductor holds her, revealing himself to be Jahaan. Jahaan surprises Elahi with a flash mob performance.

Meanwhile, Jordan overhears some students discussing Jahaan’s love for Elahi, which infuriates him. He witnesses Jahaan and Elahi together and confronts Elahi, indirectly expressing his love for her. Consumed by anger, Jordan loses control. Soon, Elahi slaps him. Jahaan witnesses the drama and confronts Jordan, but Elahi stops him. Jordan vows to win Elahi’s heart.

In the coming episode, Amar is on the verge of an accident, but Jordan intervenes and saves him, injuring himself. Amar and Dadi invite Jordan to their home out of gratitude. On the other hand, Elahi is astonished to find Jordan in the hall, and upon learning that he saved her father’s life, she maintains a distant attitude but tends to Jordan’s wounds. Jordan, limping, bids farewell while Amar asks Elahi to accompany Jordan outside. Jordan pretends to stumble, and Elahi supports him. Jordan apologizes for his behavior at college, and Elahi forgives him for his selfless act toward her father. However, she demands a promise from him never to repeat such behavior, warning that their friendship will end otherwise.

Will Jordan win Elahi’s heart?

