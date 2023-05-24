ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan saves Elahi’s father from a deadly accident

Jordan saves Elahi’s father from an accident, injuring himself. Hence, Elahi forgives him due to his selfless act for her father in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 May,2023 12:39:45
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan saves Elahi’s father from a deadly accident

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has entertained the masses with its exciting and interesting content. As per the plot, Elahi eagerly waits for Jahaan at the bus stop. When a bus arrives, the driver urges her to board. Elahi hesitates but eventually boards, only to find an empty bus. She starts to get off, but the conductor holds her, revealing himself to be Jahaan. Jahaan surprises Elahi with a flash mob performance.

Meanwhile, Jordan overhears some students discussing Jahaan’s love for Elahi, which infuriates him. He witnesses Jahaan and Elahi together and confronts Elahi, indirectly expressing his love for her. Consumed by anger, Jordan loses control. Soon, Elahi slaps him. Jahaan witnesses the drama and confronts Jordan, but Elahi stops him. Jordan vows to win Elahi’s heart.

In the coming episode, Amar is on the verge of an accident, but Jordan intervenes and saves him, injuring himself. Amar and Dadi invite Jordan to their home out of gratitude. On the other hand, Elahi is astonished to find Jordan in the hall, and upon learning that he saved her father’s life, she maintains a distant attitude but tends to Jordan’s wounds. Jordan, limping, bids farewell while Amar asks Elahi to accompany Jordan outside. Jordan pretends to stumble, and Elahi supports him. Jordan apologizes for his behavior at college, and Elahi forgives him for his selfless act toward her father. However, she demands a promise from him never to repeat such behavior, warning that their friendship will end otherwise.

Will Jordan win Elahi’s heart?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
I am ready to perform all kind of stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare
I am ready to perform all kind of stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep makes a big promise to Jordan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep makes a big promise to Jordan
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan confess love
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan confess love
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan saves Elahi from falling off the stairs
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan saves Elahi from falling off the stairs
Latest Stories
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
Good News: 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look to be out tomorrow on Karan Johar's birthday
'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey
'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' director Deven Bhojani gets emotional, speaks on directing both Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey
Meet spoiler: Mahinder to kidnap Cheeku during Sumeet’s birthday party
Meet spoiler: Mahinder to kidnap Cheeku during Sumeet’s birthday party
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav and Prachi get married
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav and Prachi get married
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life
Read Latest News