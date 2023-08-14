ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation

Elahi boldly warns Jordan that any further attempt to harm her will only unveil a side of her that will send shivers down his spine. Jordan feels humiliated and swears revenge against Elahi in the Colors show Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 17:28:38
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan swears revenge against Elahi post humiliation 842955

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Jahaan confides in Inderjit that he intends to expose Maheep’s misdeeds before returning to the Mehta house with his parents. Elahi sees Dolly in the hospital, where Jahaan has taken her for a checkup. Upon meeting her, Elahi (Neha Rana) realizes Dolly is in a coma and tries to ask Jahaan about it. Meanwhile, Elahi manages to gather funds through her efforts. Simultaneously, Jahaan fulfills his promise to his parents by successfully bringing them back to the Mehta House.

Elahi fearlessly stands her ground against Jordan’s aggression. As he raises his hand in a threatening gesture, Elahi stops Jordan and firmly pushes him back. Seeing the unfolding drama, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) wears a subtle smile, recognizing Elahi’s strength. Elahi boldly warns Jordan (Gautam Vig) that any further attempt to harm her will only unveil a side of her that will send shivers down his spine.

In the coming episode, Maheep is furious and starts going behind Jordan as he starts to leave the market, but Jahaan stops her. Jordan feels humiliated and swears revenge against Elahi. Later, Baljeet and Dolly wait for Jahaan at the gurudwara, where surprisingly, they also see Bauji, Bebe, and Tina. An emotional reunion takes place among them. Dada ji requests Baljeet to return home with Dolly and Jahaan.

Will Baljeet agree to go home with Dolly and Jahaan?

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

