Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Maheep pushes Elahi and she falls, yet Elahi stands her ground and confronts Maheep. Maheep sneakily places a scorpion in Elahi’s bag. Elahi returns home, unaware of the scorpion in her bag. On the other side, Amar arrives in time to prevent Elahi from reaching into her bag.

Jordan bumps into Elahi and her bag falls. The scorpion comes out of the bag and lands on Jordan’s (Gautam Vig) pants. However, Elahi witnesses it and saves Jordan from the attack. Soon, Elahi gets to know that it was Maheep, who had planned the drama to harm Elahi (Neha Rana). On the other hand, Dolly dreams of Elahi and Jahaan’s (Ankit Gupta) portrait breaking. Dolly becomes anxious when she can’t find Elahi and questions Jahaan.

In the coming episode, Dolly inquiries about Jahaan’s honeymoon destination, and he mentions Shimla. Jordan enters Elahi’s room and taunts her about Jahaan, but Elahi gives it back to him and tells him to leave. The next morning, Jahaan and Elahi have a friendly conversation in the kitchen. Dolly, suspicious of their interactions, questions Elahi about their honeymoon, and Elahi mentions Mussoorie. Elahi serves Jordan the first hearing summons papers for their divorce. He becomes furious and drags Elahi to the hall. Jordan hands the divorce papers to Dolly, hinting at revealing the truth but ultimately covering it up, claiming they are his friend’s papers. Later, he warns Elahi that if she takes him to court, he will disclose everything to Dolly.

Will Dolly find Elahi and Jahaan’s secret?