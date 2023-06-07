ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case

Maheep slaps Jahaan, revealing that he framed Jordan in a false drug possession case for revenge against his parents and the Mehta family in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 10:56:25
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep accuses Jahaan for framing Jordan in false drug possession case

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has always entertained audiences with intriguing storylines. As per the plot, a team of police enters the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The latter gets shocked and tries to speak to the police. However, the inspector arrests Jordan and takes Jordan along with him.

The Mayya ceremony of Jahaan and Elahi begins. Elahi envisions her mother, Diljyot, appearing and applying turmeric paste to her. Bua shares the Mayya ceremony with Maheep via video call, and Maheep vows to end everything soon, adding an air of anticipation. Later, Jahaan makes a secret plan to meet Elahi before the wedding. Jahaan manages to sneak into the house and visits Elahi’s room, where they share beautiful moments and exchange heartfelt gifts. Bua and Husna try to call Elahi for the ceremony, but they find the room locked.

In the coming episode, as everyone gathers for Elahi’s chooda ceremony, Jahaan hides and observes from a distance. Elahi, dressed as a bride, imagines her mother placing the dupatta on her head, bringing joy and sadness. Meanwhile, Maheep prepares for her final move and heads to the wedding. Watching the ceremonies from jail, Jordan fakes a panic attack to leave. Just as Jahaan is about to take Elahi to the mandap, Maheep suddenly slaps him, revealing that Jahaan framed Jordan in a false drug possession case for revenge against his parents and the Mehta family.

Will Jahaan find out about the family he was looking for?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan and Elahi’s secret romantic meeting before marriage
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (29 May - 4 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep in jail
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep in jail
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Srikant Dwivedi joins the cast of Colors' Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan reveals Jordan's true intentions to Elahi
Latest Stories
Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Shruti Haasan's romantic love moment with BF Santanu Hazarika is too cute
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Malavika Mohanan is obsessed with cats, here's why
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
22 Years After Making History, Gadar Returns With Extra Scenes
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Watch: A day in life of Rakul Preet Singh
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Wow: Tamannaah Bhatia burns oomph game in latest photodump, we are crushing
Read Latest News