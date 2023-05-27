Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep on a mission to stop Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding

Jordan feels devastated upon hearing Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding news and confronts Maheep. Maheep assures Jordan that she won't allow the wedding to take place in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Loyal viewers of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, have witnessed interesting drama in the recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan and Elahi decide to meet Elahi’s father and disclose their relationship to him. Meanwhile, Jahaan receives a contract offer from a music label. He discusses it with Elahi, who supports his decision to sign it. Although Elahi expresses disappointment that Jahaan won’t be able to participate in the Great Indian Voice, she emphasizes the importance of securing their future. Jahaan also views this opportunity to create a better life for himself and Elahi.

Jahaan and Elahi prepare for their first official meeting with Amar, Elahi’s father. Elahi introduces Jahaan to Amar, revealing their relationship. However, their happiness is short-lived when Elahi’s Dadi creates a scene, accusing Elahi of bringing shame to the family. Amar intervenes, silencing Dadi, and has a serious conversation with Jahaan. Amar adopts a stern fatherly demeanor, but ultimately surprises Jahaan and Elahi by asking them to get engaged.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi dance in joy when they receive Amar’s approval. Amar expresses his desire to speak with Jahaan’s parents. The couple is filled with happiness and hope for their future. Jordan feels devastated upon hearing the news and confronts Maheep, seeking reassurance. Maheep assures Jordan that she won’t allow the wedding to take place.

Will Elahi learn about Maheep’s plan?

