ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep on a mission to stop Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding

Jordan feels devastated upon hearing Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding news and confronts Maheep. Maheep assures Jordan that she won't allow the wedding to take place in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 May,2023 12:43:30
Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep on a mission to stop Jahaan and Elahi’s wedding

Loyal viewers of Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, have witnessed interesting drama in the recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan and Elahi decide to meet Elahi’s father and disclose their relationship to him. Meanwhile, Jahaan receives a contract offer from a music label. He discusses it with Elahi, who supports his decision to sign it. Although Elahi expresses disappointment that Jahaan won’t be able to participate in the Great Indian Voice, she emphasizes the importance of securing their future. Jahaan also views this opportunity to create a better life for himself and Elahi.

Jahaan and Elahi prepare for their first official meeting with Amar, Elahi’s father. Elahi introduces Jahaan to Amar, revealing their relationship. However, their happiness is short-lived when Elahi’s Dadi creates a scene, accusing Elahi of bringing shame to the family. Amar intervenes, silencing Dadi, and has a serious conversation with Jahaan. Amar adopts a stern fatherly demeanor, but ultimately surprises Jahaan and Elahi by asking them to get engaged.

In the coming episode, Jahaan and Elahi dance in joy when they receive Amar’s approval. Amar expresses his desire to speak with Jahaan’s parents. The couple is filled with happiness and hope for their future. Jordan feels devastated upon hearing the news and confronts Maheep, seeking reassurance. Maheep assures Jordan that she won’t allow the wedding to take place.

Will Elahi learn about Maheep’s plan?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan worries about Eisha's life
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal spoiler: Armaan worries about Eisha's life
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s father Amar approves Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi’s father Amar approves Elahi and Jahaan’s relationship
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan decide to disclose their relationship to Elahi’s father
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jahaan decide to disclose their relationship to Elahi’s father
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan saves Elahi’s father from a deadly accident
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan saves Elahi’s father from a deadly accident
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Kumkum Bhagya fame Veronica bags Colors TV's Shiv Shakti
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets jealous of Jahaan and Elahi’s closeness
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan
Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Anupamaa spoiler: OMG! Anuj and Anupamaa to part ways
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Kanika’s truth
Meet spoiler: Meet learns Kanika’s truth
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Why is Anushka Sen so happy and cheerful?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Malishka catches Rishi and Lakshmi red handed?
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Avneet Kaur's latest adorable photodump will melt you (see pics)
Read Latest News