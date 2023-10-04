Junooniyatt update: Boys make disrespectful comments against Elahi, Jordan gets into a fight

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) asked Elahi to be his wife for a month in exchange for donating blood to Jahaan. The family questions Jordan, to which he tells them that it was Elahi’s choice to return to the house as his wife. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) is shocked and questions Elahi’s decision.

Amar is furious with Elahi for leaving the house. He threatens her to break ties if she returns to the Mehta house again. Jahaan intervenes and tells Amar that he believes Elahi is being blackmailed by Jordan. The next morning, Maheep humiliates Elahi in the kitchen and Elahi rushes to the terrace while crying. Jahaan, who spent the night on the terrace, tries to get the truth from Elahi. Meanwhile, Jordan is looking for Elahi, and Rasika instigates him with the belief that she is running away with Jahaan.

In the coming episode, Amar and Jahaan suspect Elahi. Later, before the family dinner, Maheep deliberately injures Elahi’s hand in the kitchen. Feeling responsible for the whole situation Jahaan burns his own hand in repentance. Later, Jordan takes Elahi out for dinner, where some disrespectful comments from some strangers leads into a fight between Jordan and the boys.

Junooniyatt Ep 167 3rd October 2023 Written Episode Update

Maheep humiliates Elahi in the kitchen and Elahi rushes to the terrace while crying. Jahaan, who spent the night on the terrace, tries to get the truth from Elahi.