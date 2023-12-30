Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 162 Spoiler: Anmol and Divyasa Get Trapped In Fire, Rajat Worries

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Anmol comes to the lab where Divyasa and Chintu are fighting for the gun. Somehow, Anmol takes the gun from the kids, but with Chintu’s hand, a solution falls on the ground and soon catches fire.

Later, Naman, Rajat, and others come to save them, and after many efforts, they succeed in breaking the window. Soon, they take out the kids, but Anmol refuses to come out. A wooden piece wrapped in fire is about to fall on Anmol, but Rajat saves her and gets to know that she is there to search for the first gift he has given her. Soon, Rajat takes her and makes her rest. Police officers and the principal call Rajat, an irresponsible father. But Naman takes the blame on him and reveals that this happened because of him.

Later, Naman goes to Anmol and says she can’t reveal his truth in front of Rajat as this will separate the family. At the same time, Rajat received a letter that she filed a case against Rajat for being a bad father. Rajat goes to Mridula, gives her a 50 crore cheque, and asks her to leave, but she tears the cheque and says she wants to be with him, not money. On the other hand, Naman forcefully applies sindoor on Anmol’s head.

What will happen next? How will Anmol and Rajat get Divyasa’s custody? Drop your views in the comments box below.