Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 165 Spoiler: Mridula Mixes Poison In Divyasa’s Food

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Mridula attacks Anmol with the broken glass and takes revenge for spoiling her life, but it comes as Mridula’s dream. On the other hand, amidst the game, Rajat says I Love You to Anmol, which leaves her mesmerized. Soon, Divyasa asks Anmol to dance, but she bumps into Rajat, and a romantic moment is created. Soon, Mridula enters and spoils the celebration mood as she shares that until the final verdict comes from the court, she will stay in this house only.

Anmol tries to explain to Mridula, but she pushes her, and Rajat saves Anmol, and a beautiful moment is created between the two. Witnessing this, Divyasa calls them soul mates. The next morning, Anmol cooks Divyasa’s favorite pasta for her. A lady comes home to ask a few questions from Divyasa, whom Rajat welcomes and asks her to interview Divyasa after her breakfast.

Soon, Anmol gives pasta to Divyasa and goes to bring water, where she finds that there is poison mixed in pasta and runs to stop Divyasa, but Mridula intervenes and stops Divyasa and reveals that Anmol has mixed poison in Divyasa’s food. Soon, The court lady calls a food inspection officer, but Anmol decides to prove her innocence and starts eating the pasta herself.

