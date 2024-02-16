Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaya Spoiler: Virat fumes at Amruta for making his video viral

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with a lot of confusion ruining the rapport of Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha). We saw how Dnyaneshwari exposed the truth of Virat being a divorcee. This hurt Virat and he returned favours by breaking the news of Jayesh and Bhavani’s divorce before Aaji.

Aaji was hospitalized after she had a heart attack. However, Virat did not know about it. Babita, on the other hand, has been burning with anger, and wants to ruin the happiness of Amruta.

At this juncture, the anger between Amruta and Virat has increased manifold. The coming episode will see Ishika playing yet another game wherein she will make the video viral of Amruta slapping Virat.

Just when Virat will be talking at the conference held for him on getting the Businessman of the Year Award, Virat will get to know of the viral video where he was slapped by Amruta.

Aaji was brought home from the hospital. She wished for one thing to happen in her family, that is the wedding of Amruta.

How will Virat react now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.