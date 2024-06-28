Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta and Virat’s romance in the rain; hug each other

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being asked to leave Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) house by Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe). As we know, Priyanka has proved that since Virat had not signed all the papers in the divorce document, their divorce has not happened. When Virat insists on filing for divorce again, Priyanka refuses to do it saying that she wants a second chance with Virat and wants to stay with him. This has left Virat nursing a shattered heart again.

We wrote about Amruta and Virat having a moment together where Amruta blamed Virat for all the problems she has been facing. Virat, however, expressed his frustration to Amruta by telling that he is again left with no choice but to live with the person he hates.

The upcoming episode will see Virat having a weak moment where he will shudder to think about his life with Priyanka. Amruta and Virat will be seen holding an umbrella, with their eyes locked on each other. Later, they will be seen hugging each other too, where Amruta will be giving Virat the needed support.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 209 27th June Written Episode Update

Ishika’s words hurt Amruta very badly. She was asked to leave Virat’s house. Dildar asked Amruta to back to her mother’s house, but promised her that he would bring her back to his house.

What will happen next?

