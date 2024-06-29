Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta refuses to help Virat; Virat left shattered

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) looking for a way to send Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) out of his house and life. We have seen Virat breaking down before Amruta (Sriti Jha), and telling her that Priyanka does not want to divorce him now. Amruta does feel sorry for the plight that Virat finds himself in, but is in two minds.

The upcoming episode will see Virat pleading before Amruta to help him during this messy situation. He will tell her that whenever they have been together and fought, they have found solutions and they will do so now too. However, Amruta will question their relationship and will prefer to stay away from Virat’s life. She will refuse to help him in any way, and this will leave Virat shattered. He will weep in loneliness and will wonder what he will do next to oust Priyanka from his life.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 210 28th June Written Episode Update

Priyanka told Virat clearly that she does not intend to divorce him now as she wants a second chance as his wife. Virat was shocked hearing this.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.