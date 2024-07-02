Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta’s puja brings Virat back to life; will Virat realize Amruta’s worth in his life?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) meeting with a ghastly accident post which he was termed critical by doctors. His surgery was not possible owing to internal bleeding. Hearing the advice of Bhavani, Amruta (Sriti Jha) decided to carry out her responsibilities of being Virat’s wife. She decided to perform the Vat Savitri puja for Virat’s long life and recovery. We wrote about Priyanka causing problems in Amruta’s puja. However, Jahan handled Priyanka and Ishika and moved them away from the puja ambience.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta performing the puja with sincerity. She will pray for Virat’s recovery. At the hospital, Virat’s surgery will be on. With the grace of God, Virat’s surgery will be a success. Amruta will be happy when the news of Virat’s recovery will reach her. Babita and Dildar will be told about Virat being better. Amruta will come running to the hospital with the prasad from the puja. Virat will gain consciousness and will look for Amruta.

Dildar will be seen telling Virat about Amruta’s Vat Savitri puja that saved his life.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 213 1st July Written Episode Update

Virat remained unconscious with his life being critical. Amruta decided to perform the Vat Savitri puja for Virat’s recovery. However, Ishika and Priyank tried to stop her puja.

Will Virat be able to understand Amruta’s importance in his life?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.