Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Dildar brings Amruta back to the Ahuja house; duo on a mission

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being spiked with laddoo made up of peanut, which she is allergic to. This created a problem for Amruta, and Virat (Arijit Taneja) was there to save her. The cough syrup that she had during this juncture added to the spark of their budding romance. We saw Virat and Amruta’s romantic gestures even while Amruta was not fully in her senses.

Now, the new promo of Amruta being back to the Ahuja house has pleased fans. As we know, she had got a job offer for which her mother had asked her to go and settle in Singapore. Bhavani had even asked Virat not to stop Amruta now.

However, the upcoming episode will see Amruta being brought to the Ahuja house with a plan being put into action. Yes, Dildar (Ashish Kaul) will be the main person to plan this return of Amruta. He will meet Amruta and ask her to get back to the Ahuja house. Their plan will be to oust Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) from the house.

Amruta will agree to lend her support to Dildar but will put a condition before him. Dildar will reluctantly agree to it and will bring Amruta back to the house.

What will make it rather interesting will be the fact that Virat will be totally unaware of the plan that Dildar and Amruta will be carrying out.

Will Amruta succeed in ousting Priyanka from the house?

