Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Virat stands in support of Amruta; scolds Harsh

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) performing the Vat Savitri puja for Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) recovery. As we know, Virat, who was pressurized by the return of Priyanka in his life, met with a car accident, which left him being critical. At this juncture, Amruta chose to pray for her husband’s life by keeping the Vrat.

The results were seen with Virat going through a speedy recovery. We also saw Dildar talking to Virat about how he has got a saviour in Amruta as his wife. Dildar asked Virat to recognize Amruta’s worth as a wife and not blindly support his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta facing a problem situation at her own house. We are aware that Amruta has been sent out of Virat’s house, with Priyanka’s return. Now, her brother, Harsh, who is being dragged into a plan by Priyanka, will turn a rebel when he will be caught stealing money from his house. As we know, Bhavani is struggling with her catering service to keep her house running. Harsh will be caught stealing money, and Amruta will question his intent.

Harsh will badmouth Amruta and Virat and question her inability to keep away from Virat. Virat, will enter the house at the right time, and will stand in support of Amruta and will tell Harsh how every action of Amruta’s is for her family, mother and brother. Virat will tell Harsh that he will continue to talk in favour of Amruta, in any situation.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 214 2nd July Written Episode Update

Virat regained consciousness after Amruta performed the Vat Savitri Puja. Amruta got the prasad of the puja to the hospital. Dildar told Virat about Amruta’s puja.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.