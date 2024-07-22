Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta cooks for the Ahuja family; Virat likes her Vada Pav

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting back to the Ahuja household, and announcing that she is the wife of Virat Singh Ahuja (Arijit Taneja) and that she will take care of her husband. Virat does not understand Amruta’s motive behind her return. He tries to check with Dildar (Ashish Kaul) who prefers to keep away from all in the family.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) clash in the Ahuja house. Priyanka will want to play her game to get Virat closer to her. Amruta’s plan will be to negate every move of Priyanka’s. We saw her stopping Virat from drinking the spiked protein shake.

In the episode to come, Amruta will take advantage of the fact that there is no cook in the house. Her motive will be to create a rift between Babita and Priyanka. She will prepare the breakfast for the entire family. However, at the dining table, Babita will get angry and will ask everyone not to eat Amruta’s made food as she might have poisoned the food. However, Virat will take the Vada Pav made by Amruta and will relish it after eating. He will even praise her for making a delicious dish.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.