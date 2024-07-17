Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Dildar gets to know a big secret; will he expose Babita?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting involved in a romantic moment when Amruta who has had an overdose of the cough syrup goes out of her senses and behaves as though she is inebriated. We saw Virat coming at the right moment to take care of Amruta who was suffering owing to her allergic reaction to peanuts. The audience saw a romantic dance too from Amruta where Virat and Amruta got close.

The upcoming episode will eventually see Amruta returning to the Ahuja house as part of a plan devised by Dildar (Ashish Kaul). We wrote about Amruta agreeing to come to the Ahuja house to expose Priyanka and send her out of the house.

Now, we hear of a moment where Dildar will be the one who will get to know a big truth. He will see Babita and Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) conversing, and will understand from their talk that Babita was instrumental in bringing Priyanka back into Virat’s life.

This would have prompted Dildar to scheme along with Amruta and bring her back home.

What can Dildar and Amruta Jodi achieve?

