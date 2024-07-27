Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Virat and Amruta get to know about Nimmi’s traumatic life; Virat breaks down

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) slowly getting closer to Amruta (Sriti Jha), understanding her more and trusting her more. We wrote about the party happening at the Ahuja house, where Amruta suffered a lot of humiliation at the hands of the upclass Delhi ladies. That was when Virat stood for Amruta, and introduced her as his wife.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta readying themselves for a Punjabi function. Virat will be drawn closer to Amruta and their love story will eventually be given a kickstart. Amidst this, of course, there will be a trauma for Virat when he will realize that his sister Nimmi is going through a traumatic wedding where she gets beaten. Virat will be shocked to see Nimmi’s plight at the hands of her husband Rajeev. He will be seen breaking down, and it will be Amruta who will console a crying Virat, saying that things will be fine.

What will happen next? Will we see Virat and Amruta’s love story start?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.