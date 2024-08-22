Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Virat calls Amruta ‘pagal’; cute romance to ensue

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) standing tall against Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) misdeeds against Amruta (Sriti Jha). He wanted to throw Priyanka out of the house, but Amruta wanted to keep an eye on her activities and stopped her from going out. As we know, Virat and Amruta now recognize the closeness they have for each other. They are presently in the phase where they are finding out what exists between ‘I’ and ‘U’. We have written about the major Janmashtami drama where Priyanka tried to kill Amruta by planting a bomb in the matka used in the Dahi Handi.

The upcoming episode will also focus on the cute romance that has kickstarted between Virat and Amruta. Amruta would sleep when Virat will go near her, appreciating her beauty. Amruta will get up, get scared, and will scream so loudly that Virat will get a shock. He will calm Amruta down and will fight with her about her unwanted reaction when it is him. Hearing the commotion in the room, Nimmi (Akanksha Pal) will come in when Virat will complain to his sister about Amruta being ‘pagal’. He will tell his sister that because of his pagal wife, he will suffer a heart attack one day. This cute romance will lead to a likeable fight between the two of them which will be a visual treat.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.