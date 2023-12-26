Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amrita gets to see Rajeev’s real face

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Nimrat’s pre-wedding festivities happening. As we know, Amrita (Sriti Jha) has been given varied errands to fulfil during the festive ambience. We saw her wearing the waiter’s attire and serving drinks. Rajeev tried to avenge Amrita by giving her a torn shirt. However, Virat (Arijit Taneja) saved Amrita from the problem when he covered her with a veil.

The coming episode will see Amrita witnessing a shocking revelation. She will be worried when she will get to know that Rajeev was the one who gave her the torn attire to wear. But Amrita will see Rajeev with his girlfriend, hugging her and consoling her. She will overhear their conversation where Rajeev will tell the girl that he dislikes Nimrit’s company and that he is forced to marry her only for money. He will also reveal his plan that he will leave her soon after marriage. Amrita will be shocked and in a bid to expose his true face, she will take a picture of him hugging his girlfriend.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 25 21st December Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.