Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amrita tries to spike Rajeev’s drink

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Amrita (Sriti Jha) trying her best to stop Rajeev from marrying Nimrit. As we know, Amrita is aware of the fact that Rajeev is not righteous when it comes to his relationship with women. Amrita had earlier spotted Rajeev with his girlfriend and had overheard the conversation where he mentioned divorcing Nimrit soon after her marriage.

Now, we have seen how Rajeev has asked Virat’s father to sign a business deal which threatens to put the Ahujas in trouble. We saw how Manish’s father Dildar and mother Babita had a discussion about this deal, and how they were more worried about giving a good future to Nimrit as she could not conceive and was not getting wedding alliances.

The coming episode will also see Amrita doing her best to make Rajeev confess his wrongdoings. She will bring a medicine that will make a person say the truth. She will decide to add the medicine to Rajeev’s drink.

She will also spike Rajeev’s drink with the medicine, but things will go wrong when Virat’s Mami will drink it instead of Rajeev.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 35 1st January Written Episode Update

Dildar and Babita were worried about Nimrat’s wedding. Dildar expressed the problem they could get into, if he signed on the deal that Rajeev talked about. Babita, however, got emotional as this was Nimrit’s last chance to get married and lead a happy life.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.