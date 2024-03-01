Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta gets Virat put behind bars

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being behind the bars after she got arrested for stealing a huge sum of money from Virat’s account. Virat (Arijit Taneja) asked Amruta to apologize to him in court, in return for which he will get the case dismissed. However, Amruta pleaded with the judge to give her time to find out what went wrong. The judge asked Amruta to deposit a money of 10 lakhs and take a bail. Now, Virat wanted to know how Amruta and her family brought out 10 lakhs for the bail.

The coming episode will see Virat playing another drama where he will get a stay order for Amruta’s bail. Jahaan will be about to bail out Amruta when Virat will come to the police station and stop her bail. Amruta will get annoyed and will want to teach Virat a lesson. She will play a game with Virat where she will get into a fight with Virat. This will distract the senior official in the police station. He will get mad at Virat for behaving rudely with him. Amruta will instigate the official against Virat’s attitude problem. This will result in the cop throwing Virat behind bars.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 92 29th February Written Episode Update

Ishika planned to send Bhavani and her family out of the society. She teamed up with Amruta’s advocate to get her job done.

What will Virat and Amruta do now being together behind bars?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.