Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta termed ‘Doosri Aurat’ by Priyanka; Ishika taunts her

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) creating havoc in the Ahuja house with her entry. We saw Virat (Arijit Taneja) being shocked with Priyanka’s entry. Priyanka claimed to be the wife of Virat even now. She broke the big fact that Virat had not signed the legal papers fully and that his signatures were missing on one of the sheets. Priyanka who utilized this to her advantage told the family that she was back as Virat’s wife. Priyanka told Virat that she will love him as much as he loves her.

The upcoming episode will be shocking for Virat as he will be stunned when the lawyer will reveal that Virat is not yet divorced from Priyanka and that she can stake her claims as his wife even now. This will give Ishika the advantage of taunting Amruta (Sriti Jha). She will belittle Amruta saying that she is not like her mother Bhavani who failed in love. Instead, she has become the Doosri aurat just like her. This statement will shake Amruta from within.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 207 25th June Written Episode Update

Priyanka barged in and spoilt the ambience of the wedding anniversary in the Ahuja house. She staked her claim that she is even now the legally wedded wife of Virat Ahuja.

How will the Ahujas handle the situation?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.