Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta toils hard; Virat gets into a dilemma

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) being traumatized by the return of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) into his life. He saw her in Goa, and could not recover from the shock. He took to a whole night’s drinking of alcohol and fell ill too. Amruta (Sriti Jha) nursed him to health and took care of him.

The upcoming track will see Amruta toil hard with the arrangements for Dildar and Babita’s wedding anniversary. She will take it upon herself to get the entire decoration and work done on the surprise gathering at home for the anniversary. Even while listening to Virat’s taunts, Amruta will get the job done in a quick time.

Virat will be forced to wonder what makes Amruta do all this for the sake of his family when she is believed to be after money. He will be seen talking to Shekhar about how Amruta did not take a single penny from him, even when accusations were put on her.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 205 23rd June Written Episode Update

Amruta took care of an ill Virat all night and recorded his temperature. Virat who was better the next day, wondered why she took care of him.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.