Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita blames Amruta for her accident; Virat shocked

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Babita (Kishori Shahane) meeting with a major accident. Virat (Arijit Taneja) was with Amruta (Sriti Jha) when he received the news of his mother’s accident. Amruta was about to tell him about his mother being the culprit. However, when the news came of her accident, Amruta kept quiet. We saw Virat panicking on seeing his mother’s bad state in the hospital. The entire Ahuja family was in tears, on seeing Babita’s condition. Virat sought Amruta’s help at the hospital and even hugged her when the doctors told him that his mother was a bit better.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta continuing to be Virat’s support system in this tough time. Babita will regain her consciousness, in due course of time. Virat will question her on how the accident happened and who caused it. With great difficulty, Babita will point her finger at Amruta, and will convey to Virat and her family that Amruta is to be blamed for her condition. This will leave Virat in shock.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 180 29th May Written Episode Update

Amruta met Virat and was about to tell him about the culprit. She told Virat that Kavita was not the person. When she was about to tell the truth, Virat got a call that Babita met with an accident.

Will this be the reason for Virat forcibly marrying Amruta?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.