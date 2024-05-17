Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita cannot tolerate Virat-Amruta’s closeness; makes a new plan

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) failing to get solid proof through the forensic report got. As we know, Babita (Kishori Shahane) tactically interchanged the reports. Now, with the next ritual of Mehendi about to happen, there was a big drama between Babita and Amruta where Babita was about to slap Amruta and Virat had to stop her. Babita noticed that Virat was lying to his mother to protect Amruta.

The upcoming episode will have Virat and Amruta dance together during the Mehendi nite, which will further instigate Babita to separate Amruta from her son. She will plan a new accusation against Amruta. This time, she will mix glass pieces in the mehendi cone made by Amruta. The cone will be used on Babita, and her hands will start to bleed in no time. Babita will question Virat on why he is marrying a girl who is hellbent on ruining his mother’s happiness.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 167 16th May Written Episode Update

Amruta and Virat waited for the forensic report to arrive. However, when it arrived, a clever move by Babita made her interchange the reports with fake ones. Virat and Amruta were again shocked to know that the culprit was watching them all the time.

Can Virat safely mediate the problems between his mother and Amruta?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.