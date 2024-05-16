Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita gets angry at Amruta; Virat stops his mother from slapping Amruta

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen big drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) secretly joining hands to find out the culprit who leaked their pictures to the media. As we know, Amruta and Virat have been faking their marriage while their main intention behind announcing the wedding is to find out who the culprit is and expose the person. We all know that it is Babita (Kishori Shahane) who put her own son into problem by leaking the pictures. Now, Babita very well knows that her son is behind the culprit and has been doing all that she can to cover herself up.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Virat going ahead with the next pre-wedding ritual, being the Mehendi. However, Babita will stand against it and will tell Amruta that her son will not attend the mehendi and will not marry her. Amruta will continue her act and will tell Babita that Virat will have to marry her. Babita will grow wild and will be about to slap Amruta when Virat will come to the scene and will stop his mom by coming in between them.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 166 15th May Written Episode Update

Virat found the phone that leaked the pictures in Amruta’s bag. He pretended as though he blamed Amruta for it. Babita grew happy that her plan worked. However, the fact was that Amruta and Virat played along to make the person believe that his plan had worked.

Will Virat and Amruta find out about Babita?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.