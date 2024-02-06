Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita gets unwell

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) being sad that his truth of being a divorcee has come out. The society people are accusing him of being a wife beater, something that Virat cannot take anymore. Virat is depressed and is again into his painful past. Amruta (Sriti Jha) is very well aware that this truth coming out has opened up the painful past of Virat. The family had been running away from this past and had hence, kept it a secret.

The coming episode will see Babita (Kishori Shahane) deliberately wanting to create an aversion for Virat against Amruta. She will plan something big along with Ishika for the same.

Babita will host the society meeting at their building where the ladies assembled will question Babita over her son being a divorcee. They will call her names as her son is a wife-beater. Without giving any time to react, the lady assembled will throw a colour-filled balloon at Babita. Babita will be hit by the balloon and will faint immediately.

The doctor will tell Virat that Babita has had a spike in her BP which resulted in her fainting.

Babita along with Ishika planned to exact revenge on Amruta. She planned a big drama where Virat would end up hating Amruta.

