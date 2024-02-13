Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Dnyaneshwari refuses to accept her son and daughter-in-law

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Dnyaneshwari (Usha Nadkarni) suffering a heart attack after getting to know the truth about her son Jayesh’s divorce and living in with another lady. Also, the engagement stoppage of Amruta (Sriti Jha) all over again, affected the health of Aaji.

We wrote about Harsh and Amruta taking Aaji to the hospital on a bike. We also wrote about Virat (Arijit Taneja) mocking Amruta over Aaji’s behaviour and that Amruta ended up slapping him. This has created a huge rift between Amruta and Virat.

The coming episode will see Aaji regaining her consciousness. Amruta and Bhavani will be worried about Aaji’s decision now. They will expect Aaji to support her son by default. Bhavani will be saddened by the fact that she will lose her mother-in-law’s love. Bhavani will be seen asking Aaji to be loving towards both her son and daughter-in-law, to which Aaji will refuse.

She will clearly say that she cannot shower her love on both of them.

Who will Aaji choose? Will Aaji choose to stay with Amruta and Bhavani?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.