Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat and Amruta get into trouble

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) trying her best to stop the engagement of Jayesh and Ishika. However, Abhiraj heard Amruta’s plan and nullified the situation by helping Ishika. As a result, Ishika is now working towards helping Abhiraj.

During the Holi festivity, Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) has planned to make Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta drink the water mixed with Bhang. He will plan a golgappa competition between Virat and Amruta, and will spike the pani with bhang.

Amruta and Virat will start to hallucinate after drinking it. They will be stuck in the washroom where Amruta will order Virat to say something good. Virat will apologize profusely to Amruta for his acts, and she will be happy. Soon Amruta will pass out and Virat will lift her in his arms. He will bring her to the bedroom when the entire family will see them together.

How will Amruta and Virat justify their act?

