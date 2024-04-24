Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat and Amruta steal Abhiraj’s phone; will he be exposed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) trying to find out what Ishika was up to. Amidst this, we saw Dnyaneshwari motivating Bhavani to remove her mangalsutra, now that her ex-husband was marrying. Dnyaneshwari who saw Bhavani as her own daughter, gave her another chain to wear after she removed the mangalsutra.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Virat not leaving hopes, and trying to get clues that will lead them to exposing Ishika. Amidst this, there will be a suspicion about Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) too. Amruta will steal one such opportunity where the Ahuja family will be dancing. Amruta will ask Virat to get hold of Abhiraj’s phone. Abhiraj would have kept his phone on the table, and Virat will take it. Amruta and Virat will try to look into Abhiraj’s phone to get some proof of his connection with Ishika.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 144 23rd April Written Episode Update

Babita asked Virat about his perfect lady. Virat talked about how he did not want a working woman as his wife. This made Amruta frown.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.