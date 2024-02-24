Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat gets Amruta arrested

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama wherein Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) have vowed not to cross paths with each other again. While Amruta has gotten a job in Delhi and is about to move, Virat has decided to go to London and take care of their business there. The Ahujas plan to go along with Virat to London.

However, as anticipated, Rajeev’s plan will now bear fruit. The coming episode will see the Ahujas getting the shocking news that they are bankrupt with nothing remaining in their account. They will be shocked upon further investigation that Amruta has taken a huge sum of amount from their account, leaving them moneyless. However, under the pretext of Amruta’s name, it will be Rajeev who would have done the fraud.

Now, Virat will come to Amruta’s house with the police. He will get her arrested and put her behind bars for the deed that she has not done. Amruta will plead innocent, but nobody will listen to her.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 87 23rd February Written Episode Update

Virat and family got to know that their bank balance was nil and that someone had withdrawn a huge sum of money.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.