Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat to get Amruta arrested for trespassing on their property

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Ishita’s plan succeeding. Jahan has lost her house, and Amruta and family along with Jahan are on the roads. Amruta (Sriti Jha) decided to occupy the terrace of the building as the home as a mark of protest as she believed that Virat Ahuja (Arijit Taneja) was behind the development.

We saw how Amruta and family rejoiced on the terrace, which was their new abode. The Ahujas who lived adjacent to them in the penthouse were disturbed by their activities. They were shocked to see the Chitnis family staying there with bags and baggage.

The coming episode will see Virat lodging a police complaint against Amruta and the entire family for trespassing on their property. Babita will mock how Amruta has an affinity towards wearing handcuffs at this age when she should be wearing the wedding bangles.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 106 15th March Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.