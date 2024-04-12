Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat to know a secret; to have a fight with Babita

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the Holi spiking act creating mayhem in both Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) lives. Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) had added Bhang to the panipuri water, and this had led to Virat and Amruta spending together time, without knowing what they were up to. The families spotted them together, leading to embarrassment. Now, Virat and Amruta wanted to find the real culprit. Amruta got to know of Virat’s innocence and wondered why someone is trying to frame Virat for each and every problem.

The coming episode will see a shocker. Virat will get to know of the person who has bought Jahan’s house. He will be in shock when he will get to know that Babita (Kishori Shahane) has bought the house. Virat will have a huge fight with Babita. Virat, as we all know, has been a very obedient son of Babita. However, things will take a turn here and Virat will get into a big argument with his mother. He will question his mother’s intentions.

It will be interesting to see how Virat will convey this to Amruta.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 126 5th April Written Episode Update

Amruta argued with Virat when he blamed Abhiraj for all the wrong happenings. Virat decided to send Amruta away from Mumbai.

Will this be another nail in Virat and Amruta’s relationship?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.