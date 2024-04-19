Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat writes ‘Besharam Talaqshuda’ on his hand; supports Bhavani

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) trying to bring the two families together by exposing the person who made Jahan and family homeless. However, they were led to a dead end with the lawyer Suman going to her village.

As we know, the pre-wedding festivities, of Jayesh and Ishika were going on in which Bhavani showed courage and mingled in the celebration. Virat instilled a lot of confidence in Bhavani which made Amruta feel good. Babita planned a dirty surprise for Bhavani when she asked the mehendi girl to write on Bhavani’s hand the words – Besharam Talaqshuda.

The upcoming episode will see big drama around this when the whole family will get to know what is written on Bhavani’s hand. Babita will taunt Bhavani and say that it is a fact that is written.

Virat will immediately come into the picture and will side Bhavani in a unique way. He will take a mehendi cone and will write on his hand the same wordings as it makes sense for him too.

This will shock Babita.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 139 18th April Written Episode Update

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.