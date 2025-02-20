Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta confident of Ranveer being Virat; stops her engagement with Abir

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) putting her future at stake by agreeing to marry Abir (Pulkit Bangia) in order to revive the lost memory of Virat who is now before her in the new avatar of Ranveer (Arijit Taneja). As we know, Amruta has been telling Ranveer of having a doubt over his identity. She has been trying to do a lot of things which have put Ranveer into thought. We saw Ranveer questioning Amruta’s ploys, asking her whether she had thought about the confusion and pain he had in his mind.

We wrote about the fire mishap happening during the engagement ceremony where Ranveer will save Amruta. In a momentary reaction after saving Amruta, Ranveer will address Amruta as his Baiko.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta reflecting upon what happened when Ranveer saved her from the fire mishap. Amruta will realize that Ranveer knows quite a lot about Virat, and will believe in her mind that Ranveer is Virat.

Amruta will go ahead and will stop her engagement from happening, and will tell her family that Ranveer is Virat.

Will the family be convinced?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.