Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta discretely travels with Ranveer; Flight drama to kickstart

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) stopping her engagement with Abir (Pulkit Bangia) as she was completely confident of Ranveer being her Virat (Arijit Taneja). As we know, Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) has been administering an injection to Ranveer so that he never remembers his past life and does not get back his memory. We saw Babita, Bebe and Amruta trying to work things out to make Virat get back his memory. However, Manvi has been making it difficult for Amruta as she has told Amruta that she is pregnant with Ranveer’s child. Amruta saw Ranveer at the hospital where he told Amruta to not interfere in his life. This shocked Amruta a lot.

The upcoming episode will see Babita and Amruta making a plan wherein Amruta and Ranveer will travel together. Ranveer will be going out of town for a work trip, and Amruta will plan to travel on the same flight. Amruta will in fact, sit beside Ranveer, but will initially cover her face so that he does not see him seated next to her.

It will be interesting to see how Amruta will plan this flight trip and what exactly happens on this trip.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.