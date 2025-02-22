Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta plans to take Virat out for a trip; What is her plan?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) sticking by the belief that Ranveer is Virat (Arijit Tanej). As we know, she decided to get engaged to Abir (Pulkit Bangia) with the belief that Ranveer would recollect the past and identify himself. In the ploys that Amruta made up situationally for Ranveer to remember his past, she was successful to an extent as Virat not only saved Amruta’s life but also called her as his Baiko. This prompted Amruta to go ahead with her gut feeling. She stopped her ongoing marriage with Abir.

We wrote about Babita and Bebe joining hands with Amruta in this cause which involved making Ranveer remember his past. The upcoming episode will see Amruta planning to go out on a trip with Virat so that she can take time out to make him realize his own self.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Babita working out a plan wherein Amruta gets to spend some time with Ranveer, away from others’ interference. It will be interesting to see if Amruta will manage to escape free with Manvi being around Ranveer.

What will happen next?

