Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat’s emotional moment; Amruta lends support

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Babita’s (Kishori Shahane) real face coming out before her son Virat (Arijit Taneja). Amruta (Sriti Jha), has over time, been humiliated and accused of many things and all of it has been done by Babita to keep Amruta away from Virat. Virat has always been a mummy’s boy and adores and respects his mother a lot. For him, his mother’s words mean the truth. However, he is not aware of his mother’s other side.

With the video recording of Babita spiking Virat’s coffee coming in the open, Virat’s world has come to a standstill with him not being able to come to terms with his mother’s cruel act. We have already written about him going missing, and also the news coming of Virat meeting with an accident.

However, the upcoming episode will also see Amruta trying to handle Virat’s emotional distress and help him accept the truth. Virat will get drunk totally, and will also be weeping a lot. Amruta will bring him home and will try to handle his emotional breakdown. Virat will cry and will tell her that he has always misunderstood her because of his mom’s words, but he could never imagine his mother doing such a thing to him. Amruta and Virat will have an emotional bond that will strengthen their love.

It will be interesting to see Virat emerge from this setback and handle his life and take a stand for his own marital life with Amruta.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.