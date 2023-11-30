Katha Ankahee Spoiler: Katha expresses her feelings towards Viaan

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin has seen engaging drama with Viaan (Adnan Khan) getting dejected in love with Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) refusal. He has decided to go and settle down in Paris. He has decided to go along with Teji, and put the responsibility of handling Erthcon solely on Ehsan (Samar Vermani). Vanya and Ehsan are shattered by this development. We saw them calling Katha and telling her that Viaan was leaving for Paris the next day. On the other hand, Katha has also decided to get married at court with Raghav (Manish Raisinghan).

We saw how Aarav told his mother that she has always made the right decisions and believes that she will make the best decision in future too. On the day of Katha and Raghav’s wedding, Katha will be dressed in a red bridal get-up. However, she will get a call from Ehsan that Viaan is not well. Katha will rush to meet Viaan.

Ehsan will lay the platform for Katha to express her innermost feelings to Viaan. Ehsan would have played this game in order to give it one last try to save Katha and Viaan’s relationship.

In the momentary reaction, Katha will realize that she has genuine feelings of love for Viaan and that she cannot run away from him. She will thereby apologize to Raghav and tell him that she kept fooling herself and also shielded Aarav too much in life. She will tell Raghav that she loves Viaan.

Vanya told Katha that Viaan decided to settle in Paris with his mother. Katha felt bad for this decision and argued that Earthcon is his life and place to be in.

