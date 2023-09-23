Katha Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan get married

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa tries to reveal her anxiety before marriage to Viaan. Soon, the latter surprises her by naming a star after her name which makes Kathaa emotional as well as happy.

Later, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) perform their haldi ceremony wherein, Kailash and Aarav bring haldi for Viaan. When Viaan meets Aarav, he gets happy and decides to surprise him. Soon, Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan get ready in their bridal avatar. Viaan along with family comes to Kathaa’s house with baarat. Kathaa also makes an entry and Viaan gets mesmerized to see her in a bridal look. Ehsan also gets happy with their reunion and before their wedding begins, he gives a speech and gets emotional. The couple finally gets married.

Katha Ankahee Ep 210 22nd September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Maaya manage to find Viaan and Kathaa’s secret?