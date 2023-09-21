Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Katha Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) return home. When Kathaa arrives, the wedding preparations begin in full swing. Soon, the family asks Kathaa to recreate her Bidaai moment. Kathaa refuses initially but later agrees to do so. Soon, when Kathaa performs her Bidaai ritual in front of Kailash, Aarav, and others, they all get emotional.

In the coming episode, before the wedding festivities begin, Kathaa gets jitters. Hence, she decides to speak to Viaan. However, when he doesn’t answer calls, Kathaa lands at his house. Soon, Kathaa tries to reveal her anxiety before marriage to Viaan. Soon, the latter surprises her by naming a star after her name which makes Kathaa emotional as well as happy.

Later, Kathaa and Viaan perform their haldi ceremony wherein, Kailash and Aarav bring haldi for Viaan. When Viaan meets Aarav, he gets happy and decides to surprise him. Soon, Viaan takes Aarav along with him and shows him his new room. Aarav gets emotional and hugs Viaan.

Katha Ankahee Ep 208 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Maaya manage to find Viaan and Kathaa’s secret?